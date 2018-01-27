Video shows person of interest from deadly Clearwater shooting

Pinellas County sheriff's deputies are trying to identify a man shown in a Snapchat video they believe might have more information about the shooting. (Photo: Pinellas County Sheriff's Office)

CLEARWATER, Fla. – A 22-year-old man died at a hospital after a Friday morning shooting.

Pinellas County sheriff’s deputies found Jessie Cairo shot at the end of a driveway around 4:11 a.m. Friday on Suffolk Drive near Cambridge Drive.

Cairo was alive when he arrived at the hospital, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies are trying to identify a man shown in a Snapchat video they believe might have more information about the shooting.

Anyone with info is asked to call (727)852-6140. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1(800)873-8477.

