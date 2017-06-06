Video shows teens breaking into St. Petersburg store twice

The St. Petersburg Police Department is looking for three teens who broke into a convenience store twice in the last two weeks. (Photo: St. Petersburg Police Department)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – The St. Petersburg Police Department is looking for three teens who broke into a convenience store twice in the last two weeks.

The trio took more than 1,000 of cigarettes and lighters by breaking into Sam’s Food Mart at 6401 Central Ave. around 1:20 a.m. on June 3, according to police.

The three also broke into the closed store by throwing a chunk of concrete through the front glass door on May 28. Two of three entered the store to steal cigarettes and lighters. Police said the other teen acted as a lookout.

Anyone who knows the identity of the three tens is asked to call the St. Petersburg Police Department at (727)893-7780. People can also text the keyword “SPPD” and an anonymous tip to 847-411.

© 2017 WTSP-TV