Video shows 3 men looting St. Pete convenience store

The three men threw a block of concrete through the glass of the front door of the 5th Avenue Mini Mart at 7100 5th Ave. North around 5 a.m. Monday, July 31, 2017. (Photo: St. Petersburg Police Department)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – The St. Petersburg Police Department is looking for three men who broke into a convenience store on Monday morning.

The men threw a block of concrete through the glass of the front door of the 5th Avenue Mini Mart at 7100 5th Ave. North. Police said they jumped over the counter, filled a bag with about $1,500 in tobacco products and stole about $100 in t-shirts.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call St. Petersburg police at (727)893-7780. Tipsters can also text the key word “SPPD” and the anonymous tip to 847-411.

