Video shows tire iron attack in Sarasota; Suspect arrested

A Sarasota man was arrested Thursday on charges of attempted burglary and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon in connection with a tire iron attack on a woman at a gas station. (Photo: Sarasota County Sheriff's Office)

SARASOTA, Fla. -- Surveillance video from a Sarasota gas station shows the moment when an attempted burglar allegedly attacked a woman with a tire iron.

The incident happened at the Radiant gas station at 5761 Bee Ridge Road Thursday morning around 7 a.m. when suspect, Gregory Scribner, 26, of Sarasota, approached the victim at the gas pump and demanded she give him her purse.

Scribner then is seen in the video striking the victim and struggling with her. Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said that Scribner fled southbound on Bee Ridge Rd.

Deputies found Scribner's vehicle around 20 minutes later in a Walmart parking lot and discovered the tire iron used in the attack in plain view on the passenger seat.

Scribner was placed under arrest and charged with attempted armed robbery and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. He is being held at the Sarasota County Jail without bond.

