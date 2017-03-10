Video shows wild stolen car chase in Pinellas

Sparks fly from a fleeing vehicle after the left tires were blown out by deputies. (Photo: Pinellas County Sheriff's Office)

In what looks like a scene straight out of crime reality show, the Pinellas County sheriff's helicopter captured a dramatic pursuit of a stolen car last month.

The sheriff's office released the video Friday.

Just before 2 a.m. Feb. 16, a deputy saw a Nissan Altima southbound on Gulf Boulevard in Belleair Beach with no headlights on. The driver spotted the deputy and activated their headlights. The vehicle continued southbound and made an eastbound turn onto Causeway Boulevard.

The deputy ran the license plate and found out the vehicle had been stolen Feb. 12.

Deputies in the area responded to assist with surveillance from a distance and the Eagle helicopter was requested.

Deputies deployed stop sticks in the eastbound lanes of West Bay Drive and flattened the left side tires of the sedan. The sedan picked up speed and eventually turned southbound onto U.S. 19 from East Bay Drive.

It made its way to southbound Interstate 275 by going the wrong way on and onramp and making a U-turn onto the freeway, showering sparks as it turned.

The car exited onto Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street North, then tried to turn onto 118th Avenue North, but the car went out of control and slid off the roadway. Five people fled the car, running into The Meadows apartments, 785 117th Terrace N.

Deputies called in K-9 units and tracked down the suspects: two 16-year-olds, two 14-year-olds and a 13-year-old.

