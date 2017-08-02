VIDEO: St. Pete hotel clerk robbed at gunpoint

(Photo: St. Pete PD)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Detectives released surveillance video of a July 23 armed robbery to help identify a man who robbed a hotel clerk.

The man, who was not wearing a mask, walked into the Extended Stay Hotel on Ulmerton Road and asked the hotel clerk about room rates, police said. After the clerk spoke with a customer, the man pointed a gun at her and forced the clerk to fill a grocery bag with money from the cash register, police said.

"When she finished, he made her lie face down on the ground before leaving the hotel on food," St. Petersburg police said in a statement.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers, which is offering a reward up to $3,000, at 800-873-TIPS.

