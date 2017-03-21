WTSP
Video: Suspect brazenly steals Pasco pickup

A suspect steals a pickup from a driveway.

10News WTSP , WTSP 3:40 PM. EDT March 21, 2017

Surveillance video captured a brazen theft of a pickup Tuesday morning in New Port Richey.

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office released the video, showing a car pulling up, a suspect getting in the truck and driving away. The pickup's owner tries to chase the truck, to no avail.

The theft happened about 6:48 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488 or submit a tip on the sheriff's web page.

