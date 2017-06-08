VIDEO: Suspect drags deputy while fleeing traffic stop

Deputy William Kretzer was dragged by LaRodney Bennett, who had been pulled over on suspicion of speeding. Volusia County sheriff photo

PIERSON, Fla. - A Volusia County deputy is recovering after being dragged by a suspect's car while fleeing a traffic stop, and the scene was captured on his body camera video.

Deputy William Kretzer pulled a car over for speeding and then found that the driver, LaRodney Bennett, 27, had two open warrants, officials said. Kretzer asked Bennett to pull his car forward, and Bennett complies.

"What's the hurry?" Kretzer asked Bennett. "You were doing 60 mph in a 40 mph zone."

Kretzer took Bennett's driver's license to his cruiser and then returned Bennett.

"Step out of the vehicle, please," Kretzer said. The video shows Bennett asking why he needed to get out of his car.

"I don't have to explain to you. Just step out of the vehicle," Kretzer said.

The car then begins to move and Kretzer is heard saying, "Don't do it. Don't do it."

Kretzer is then dragged about 10 feet and can be heard screaming.

Kretzer was treated at the scene for cuts to his left forearm and forehead and is expected to be OK.

Bennett's car was found abandoned nearby, and a sheriff's office K-9 unit and helicopter aided in a search that resulted in Bennett's arrest.

Bennett was taken to Florida Hospital DeLand for treatment of a dog bite.

Bennett faces charges of aggravated battery on an officer, fleeing or attempting to elude an officer and resisting an officer with violence. He is being held on $17,000 bail.

Bennett's open warrants were for pre-trial violations associated with a prior assault charge.

