VIDEO: Thief snatches money from elderly man

Pinellas deputies say this man stole money in an optician's office.

Pinellas County sheriff's detectives are hoping the public can help identify a thief that stole money from an 81-year-old man at a business.

The victim was at the Optical Outlet, 3665 East Bay Drive, with his wife for an appointment. The video shows the suspect snatch an envelope containing the cash from the shirt pocket of the victim and flee on foot.

The suspect is described as early 20s, 6 feet tall, 170 pounds with a thin build, with light hair, light skin tone. He was wearing a light blue T-shirt, tan cargo shorts, black tennis shoes, black shin high socks, and a black and silver ball cap, possibly a Chicago Bulls cap.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective J. Upton of the Robbery/Homicide Unit at (727) 582-6200



