(Photo: Mitchell, Samantha)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The St. Petersburg Police Department is searching for a robbery and assault suspect after a 53-year-old was beaten and robbed last Tuesday, Jan. 16.

A 53-year-old woman was walking home around the 3200 block of 66th St. N. when a suspect grabbed her purse and hit her with a pipe-like, metal object. The woman was seriously hurt during the attack and surveillance video shows the male suspect walking quickly behind her before the incident.

VIDEO: Woman walking down St. Pete street attacked and robbed

The suspect has been described as a black man in his 20's or 30's who is about 5'10" tall and weighs around 180 pounds. He was riding a dark-colored mountain bike and wearing a dark UPS NASCAR jacket.

Anyone with information on the suspect or the incident is being asked to call the St. Petersburg Police Department at (727) 893-7780, or by texting SPPD at TIP411.

The case number is 2018-002362.

