Walmart theft suspect surrenders via Facebook

Elaina West told police via Facebook: "Ain't no reward I'm coming in." Winter Haven police photo

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (AP) - Florida police say a suspect in a theft at a Walmart identified herself on Facebook after seeing a post offering a reward.



Winter Haven Police posted a video Thursday on Facebook showing a couple pushing a cart out of the store April 7. Police said they hadn't paid for their items.



The post offered a potential reward to tipsters. Ninety minutes later, 29-year-old Elaina West of Lake Wales left a comment identifying herself in the video.



West wrote: "Ain't no reward I'm coming in."



Police said West surrendered late Thursday.



She was held Sunday at the Polk County jail on $1,000 bond for grand theft. Her husband, 30-year-old Patrick West, was held on $8,500 bond for grand theft and drug charges. Jail records didn't show whether either had an attorney.

