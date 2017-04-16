WTSP
Close

Walmart theft suspect surrenders via Facebook

10News Staff , WTSP 2:50 PM. EDT April 16, 2017

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (AP) - Florida police say a suspect in a theft at a Walmart identified herself on Facebook after seeing a post offering a reward.

Winter Haven Police posted a video Thursday on Facebook showing a couple pushing a cart out of the store April 7. Police said they hadn't paid for their items.

The post offered a potential reward to tipsters. Ninety minutes later, 29-year-old Elaina West of Lake Wales left a comment identifying herself in the video.

West wrote: "Ain't no reward I'm coming in."

Police said West surrendered late Thursday.

She was held Sunday at the Polk County jail on $1,000 bond for grand theft. Her husband, 30-year-old Patrick West, was held on $8,500 bond for grand theft and drug charges. Jail records didn't show whether either had an attorney.

© 2017 WTSP-TV

WTSP

Watch out for tax scams on email, Facebook and your phone

WTSP

A new way to find out who creeps on your Facebook page!

WTSP

Facebook post costs woman $500,000

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories