Warrant issued for man in fatal drive-by shooting of teen

A warrant has been issued for a man in a drive-by shooting that killed a 17-year-old boy in a wheelchair.

John Lugo, 29, is sought on one count of manslaughter in the death of Jake Castillo on Monday.

An additional manslaughter charge was filed against Dario Trejo, 18, in the same case.

According to an affidavit, Lugo and Trejo had a fight on Monday at a gas station. The two belong to rival gangs.

After the fight, Trejo picked up two friends -- Christopher Garcia and Jose Tinoco -- and went to look for Lugo.

The three drove by Lugo's home, and when Lugo saw the car turn around and come back, he grabbed a shotgun and fired at the vehicle, striking Tinoco in the face and Trejo in the arm, the affidavit says.

Trejo returned fire, striking Castillo.

Castillo was in the wheelchair because he was previously wounded in a gang-related shooting in 2011, Sheriff Grady Judd has said.

On Monday, Trejo was booked into the Polk County Jail with seven counts possession of Alprazolam, one count possession of paraphernalia, and one count tampering with evidence. The new felony charge of manslaughter is being added on Friday.

Tuesday, Lugo had a Polk County warrant issued for his arrest, for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Friday, detectives obtained an additional warrant for his arrest, for manslaughter with a weapon. He is still at large.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of John Lugo is urged to call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477), or visit the Crime Stoppers website. iPhone and Droid users can download a free tip submit app to anonymously report crime.

