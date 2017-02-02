Warrant issued for suspect in Clearwater fatal shooting

Clearwater police are seeking a man on first-degree murder charges after the man he allegedly shot on Saturday has died.

Michael Rackard, 34, died Thursday at Bayfront Health St. Petersburg, where he had been since he was shot Saturday morning at 124 N. Jefferson Ave.

Detectives have obtained a first-degree murder warrant for La'Mel Johnson, 29.

Johnson is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 205 pounds. He has multiple tattoos, including "110 percent gangsta" on his left arm and "death before dishonor" on his right arm. He also has a five-point star tattoo on his neck.

Anyone with information is asked to call Clearwater Police at 727-562-4242 or email tips@myclearwater.com.

Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers of Pinellas County at 1-800-873-TIPS or use the TIP411 system by texting a tip and the keyword CWPD to 847411. There is a reward of up to $3,000 through Crime Stoppers if a tip leads to an arrest.

