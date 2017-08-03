Warrants issued for two men involved with shooting teenagers

AVON PARK, Fla.---Authorities have issued arrest warrants for two men allegedly involved with shooting two teenagers and killing one.

On July 19, Highlands County Sheriff's deputies were responding to a 911 call at The Palms at Lake Tulane apartment complex when they found the two victims, shot multiple times and lying near a dumpster.

One victim died at a local hospital, while the other was airlifted to a trauma center after being shot in the face.

Neither victim lived at the apartment complex, but detectives say they were visiting friends who were residents.

Deputies with the Highlands County Sheriff's Office say Roderick Lewis Milner, 29, and Andrew Bernard Richardson, 30, are wanted for homicide, among other charges after exchanging gunfire with the victims.

Milner was shot several times during the confrontation. He was airlifted to Tampa General Hospital and later released before investigators were able to file charges.

Detectives are asking the public to be on the lookout for the two: Milner is 6 feet tall and 190 pounds. Richardson is 5-foot-11 and 195 pounds and has a previous neck injury, making him readily identifiable.

Anyone who has information about their location is asked to call 863-402-7250 or email detectives@highlandssheriff.org. Anonymous tips can be left through Heartland Crimestoppers at www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com or 1-800-226-TIPS. Crime Stoppers tips are eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000.

