WATCH: Largo PD needs your help identifying suspects for stolen rent checks

(Photo: Largo PD)

LARGO, Fla. -- The Largo Police Department has released surveillance video of two male suspects who are accused of targeting local apartment complexes and stealing rental payment checks and money orders.

According to police, the suspects have been involved in eight theft incidents where they have stolen from rental payment drop boxes.

The surveillance video shows the suspects driving a dark colored SUV.

All of the thefts happened in a close time frame in Pinellas County.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Lance Moore at (727) 586-7428.

