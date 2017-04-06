WATCH: Man goes ballistic, attacks cashier when credit card declines

(Photo: Screenshot courtesy of Santa Ana Police Dept.)

SANTA ANA, Calif. -- Shocking surveillance video footage has been released by the Santa Ana Police Department showing a man going ballistic and striking an unsuspecting cashier at a 7-eleven located in Santa Ana, California.

The video began with the suspect waiting behind another customer on February 11. The man tosses what appears to be a bag of M&M's onto the counter towards the cashier before taking out his credit card to pay for it.

According to the Santa Ana Police Department, the man went crazy after his credit card declined. He struck the cashier on the head and pushed the register on the floor, throwing a banana at another cashier.

In total, the suspect caused $700 worth of damage to the store.

Any information on this case, contact Investigator Laura Delisle at (714) 245-8646, or email ldelisle@santa-ana.org.

© 2017 WTSP-TV