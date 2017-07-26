WATCH: Pinellas Co. Sheriff's Office looking to ID mosque thief

Screenshot courtesy of surveillance video. (Photo: Screenshot courtesy of surveillance video.)

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. -- The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a man that is captured on surveillance video stealing from a local mosque.

On Sunday, July 9, a man joined in prayer with the rest of the mosque before lingering around in the area at the Islamic Society of North Pinellas, located at 1218 New York Ave. in Dunedin.

The man waited until the other members of the mosque left and used a tool to break into donation boxes, stealing an unknown amount of money around 2 p.m.

The suspect left in a four-door Sedan after the petit vandalism and theft.

The suspect is being described as a dark skinned man with short dark hair and a thin beard. He was seen wearing gray pants, dark shirt, and what looks like a bandage on his right arm and hand.

Anyone with information, contact the North County Burglary Detective D. Schafer at (727) 582-6355 or e-mail dschafer@pcsonet.com.

