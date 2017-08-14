WATCH: Rapper, 2 other men seen beating victim behind barber shop

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jose Fernando Morales aka “Kendo Kaponi” is asked to call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477). Callers will remain anonymous and could be eligible for a CASH reward of up to $3,000. (Photo: Winter Haven Police Department)

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. – The Winter Haven Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for a Puerto Rican rapper seen on video attacking another man.

Jose Fernando Morales, 32, aka “Kendo Kaponi” is charged with armed burglary with assault, aggravated battery and petit theft.

Morales and two other suspects attacked a 30-year-old man behind Custom Cuts at 110 Central Ave. around 8:30 p.m., according to Winter Haven police. Authorities took the man to an area hospital where he was treated and released.

Winter Haven police aren’t what provoked the attack. Winter Haven police said Morales has known the victim since 2005.

Morales pulled the victim out of his car, and started beating him with a metal baton, according to Winter Haven police. One of the suspects also beat the victim with a piece of wood.

The suspects then went into the man’s car, and took his wallet.

Morales recently performed in the Orlando area, according to the Winter Haven Police Department.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Morales is asked to call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477). Callers will remain anonymous and could be eligible for a CASH reward of up to $3,000.

