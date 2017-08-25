ST. CLOUD, Fla. - An ATM was stolen from Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 33, and the suspects also broke into several gaming systems, the Osceola County Sheriff's Office said.

Three people, believed to be two men and a woman, broke into the Deer Run Road building at about 3 a.m. yesterday by smashing out a front window, then spray painting the surveillance cameras, the sheriff's office said. The suspects had their faces covered.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 407-348-2222 or Crimeline, where information leading to an arrest could yield a reward up to $1,000, at 800-423-8477.

