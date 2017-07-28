WATCH THIS: Woman fights off would-be ATM robber

This man shoved an ATM customer out of the way and tried to access her account.

Shocking surveillance video shows a man trying to robbing a woman at a Fairfax, Va., drive-up ATM by shoving her out of the way.

The robbery happened July 25. The video released by Fairfax police shows the victim get out of her car at the ATM and the suspect sneaking up behind her car and hiding. After she enters her PIN, the man lunges at her, shoves her out of the way and starts pressing buttons.

The victim fought back, yelling and punching the suspect. He fled.

The search for the suspect continues.

