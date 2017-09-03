WATCH: Video captures wrong-way driver on Tampa roadway, driver arrested for DUI

(Photo: HCSO)

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. -- Surveillance cameras captured the exact moments of a wrong-way driver early Sunday morning.

A white 2005 Chevrolet Colorado pick-up truck was seen driving on the wrong side of the road on Fletcher Ave. from Nebraska Ave. around 6:45 a.m.

The truck was seen driving east about a mile down the westbound lanes before he crossed back over the concrete median by North 22nd Street, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

When deputies pulled him over, an open container of beer was seen in the cup holder along with empty beer cans in the floorboard of the passenger side of the truck.

The driver, now identified as 29-year-old Juan Velasco-Arcos, was arrested for DUI after failing a roadside sobriety test. His blood alcohol level was .198.

He was booked at the Hillsborough County Jail for his fourth DUI arrest since October of 2016.

He is also being charged with driving with a suspended or revoked license, providing a false name to law enforcement, failure to appear twice for warrants, and for having an open container.

