Texas police officer shot by backup during traffic stop

Car towed from scene of Weatherford shooting

FORT WORTH -- A Texas police officer is expected to be okay after being accidentally shot by his backup partner during a traffic stop on Thursday night.

According to Weatherford police, Officer Chris Bumpas was making a routine traffic stop at 9:14 p.m. outside the Tequila Bar Y Grill on Tin Top Road when he found one of the three people in the car had an outstanding warrant. That led to an altercation, and police said the suspect began hitting Bumpas in the head with a flashlight.

A backup officer tried to use a Taser on the suspect but it had no effect, according to police, so he drew his gun and fired shots. The suspect was hit and Bumpas was also struck in the abdomen.

WPD said Bumpas underwent surgery and is recovering well. The suspect has been listed in "guarded" condition. Once released, the suspect will be taken to the Parker County Jail and charged with aggravated assault of a peace officer.

The officer who fired the shots has been placed on administrative leave, a standard procedure for officers involved in shootings.

Officer Bumpas has been with WPD for one year and was awarded Rookie of the Year, according to the department's Facebook page.

The investigation has been handed over to the Texas Rangers.

