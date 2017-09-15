While pulling stolen vehicle out of lake, divers fund another one

It was find one stolen car, find another for free day in Pasco County on Friday.

The Pasco Sheriff's Office Underwater Recovery and Swift Water Response Team were called to New Port Shores Drive in Hudson to help recover a stolen 2017 Toyota Tacoma with a vehicle that crashed into a nearby lake.

Divers went in to recover the vehicle, and while they were there, they found a 2006 Dodge Neon that had been stolen in 2007 in the water.

Both vehicles were recovered.

