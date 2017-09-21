Winter Haven PD: Two daycare workers wanted for abusing autistic boy on Snapchat

(Photo: Winter Haven PD)

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. -- The Winter Haven Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for two daycare workers after a video of an autistic child being abused has surfaced.

Police had been alerted to the video that originated on Snapchat on September 1 showing the alleged abuse. The video showed 26-year-old Kaderrica Smith and the then 19-year-old Alexus Henderson physically and mentally abusing an 8-year-old boy with autism.

One of the workers was seen doing a leg sweep on the boy who is a student at Our Children's Academy, located at 330 Ave. C SE in Winter Haven. The boy fell on his back in the process, but did not need further medical attention.

One of the workers is shown throwing shoes and a backpack while the boy was under the table, according to police.

Both workers were immediately fired following the incident and both have blocks placed on their certifications so they can not be employed by other childcare facilities.

Neither suspect could be found following the incident once it had been determined that a criminal act had occurred. Both continue to have arrest warrants issued for their arrest.

Smith will be charged with Battery and Child Neglect and Henderson will be charged with Child Neglect.

Chief Charlie Bird gave the following statement:

“These workers were supposed to be trained in how to handle children with behavioral issues. They are trained to deescalate situations, but that obviously did not happen.”

Anyone with information should contact the Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-8477. Calls can be anonymous and information may be eligible for a cash reward. For more information, check out this website.

