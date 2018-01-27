Winter Haven police say they have caught teen who punched, robbed mother

Police say Marques Jarvelle Haines was seen on video using the victim's credit card.

Winter Haven police said they have arrested a 19-year-old man who punched and robbed a mother as she held her toddler.

Marques Javelle Haines of Winter Haven was arrested Saturday afternoon.

Police said they identified Haines as the man who punched the woman on Thursday in Kiwanis Park.

Haines, who was arrested previously for battery, was seen in surveillance footage using the victim's credit card to buy cell phones at an Auburndale cell phone store.

"This guy thinks he's a big man to attack a vulnerable mother holding a small child in a park," said Chief Charlie Bird. "He is now where he belongs... behind bars."

