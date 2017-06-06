Winter Haven police seek bank robber

Winter Haven police say this man robbed a Chase bank location.

Winter Haven Police are asking for the public's help to identify an armed robber who struck a bank Tuesday.

The suspect entered Chase Bank, 1350 6th St NW, about 4:40 p.m., apparently to check out the location. Surveillance images show the suspect in the bank, drinking a cup of coffee.

Then about 4:50 p.m., the suspect returned to the bank, this time wearing a false beard (but still wearing the same jacket, jeans and shoes). He approached the teller, telling her, "Give me all the money ... and don't push the alarm or I'll shoot you."

The teller complied with his demands, placing money inside of a plastic bag he supplied. The suspect then ordered the teller at gunpoint to turn around and face the wall, which she did.

The suspect then left the bank. Video from surrounding businesses show him entering a white four-door vehicle headed northbound towards Avenue M NW.

Anyone with information is asked to call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477). Callers can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.

