Police: Man already in jail fatally shot young mom and her newborn

Jared Javon Bias, 22, of Beaumont, has been named as the gunman in the capital murder of Kera Teel, 19, and her newborn baby girl, Kyndal

BEAUMONT - Police say a Beaumont man currently in jail shot and killed a 19-year-old Beaumont mother and her newborn baby.

Atayanna Asia Nicole Douglas,17, named Jared Javon Bias, 22, of Beaumont, as the shooter in the murder of Kera Teel and her newborn baby girl, Kyndal, during an interview with Beaumont Police according to a probable cause affidavit.

Douglas, who was arrested on Tuesday, also named two other suspects involved in the crime according to the affidavit.

Douglas is being held on a $1.5 million bond for three aggravated robberies which police say are related to the Teel murder case.

Bias was served with a capital murder warrant for the shooting deaths of Wednesday night at the Jefferson County Correctional Center not long after he turned himself in on a previous charge of "hindering apprehension" according to a release from the Beaumont Police Department.

Bias' bond on the hindering apprehension charge is set at $1 million.

Kera Teel Capital Murder Probable Cause Affidavit

