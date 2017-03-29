Woman arrested for leaving 2-month-old baby inside a hot vehicle: police

Zoya Thomas, 30, arrested for leaving a baby in a hot car, police say. Photo: JSO.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A woman has been arrested for reportedly leaving a two-month-old baby inside a vehicle Tuesday while it was 85 degrees outside.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office announced that they arrested Zoya Kameka Thomas, 30, after officers were called out to the Lowe's Home Improvement at 12901 Atlantic Blvd. in reference to a baby left unattended in a closed vehicle.

Police reports show that several people noticed the baby and told police that the baby was crying and "sweating profusely." A Samaritan broke the passenger-side window with a bat to get to the infant, then took the infant inside to cool down while they waited for police to respond. He told police the baby appeared in distress and was completely covered in sweat.

Thomas told police she left the baby inside the vehicle for five minutes while she looked at paint colors. She said the baby was sleeping and she didn't want to disturb her. Surveillance video revealed, however, Thomas was inside the store from 12:49 p.m. to 1:07 p.m.

The vehicle was parked in direct sunlight and it was 85 degrees at the time.

Thomas was arrested and charged with child neglect. She is on a $5,003 bond.

