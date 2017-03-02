Woman arrested for allegedly killing pregnant girlfriend's boyfriend

A woman has been arrested in the 2005 killing of the father of her girlfriend's baby in unincorporated Saminole, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said.

Priscilla "Dawn" Houck, now 38, of St. Petersburg has been charged with first-degree murder in the Nov. 11, 2015, death of Christopher Wayne Rotenberger, 24. His body was found at his home at 8640 Flamevine Ave.

According to investigators, Houck was involved in an intimate relationship with Stephanie Leigh Dalrymple, now 24. Dalrymple, meanwhile, became pregnant with Rotenberger's child.

Detectives said Houck bought a gun after finding out about Dalrymple's pregnancy and began planning to kill Rotenberger.

Houck was arrested Thursday and is being held at the Pinellas County Jail.

