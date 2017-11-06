Woman batters school employees trying to pick up daughter

PASCO COUNTY -- A mother is arrested on battery charges after deputies say she didn't follow check out procedures and then battered several school employees and another parent.

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office say they were called to San Antonio Elementary School about a kidnapping. When they arrived they discovered Angela Robens went to the school to pick up her 6-year-old daughter when she was directed to the front office because she did not have a pick up card that the school issues. When she was told to go to the office, her daughter tried to exit with the other students when she was grabbed by her mother. Staff confronted Robens when she grabbed the child and tried to run through a staff member and scratch another. A parent also came to help when she was punched in the head twice by Robens.

Robens was arrested for two counts of battery on school official and one count of battery. She is dismissed from the school for the reminder of the year and the child was picked up by Roben's husband. He was not present during the incident.

