Woman calls 911 on Bradenton police officer who arrested her

Melanie Leff is charged with misuse of the 911 system. (Photo: Bradenton Police Department)

BRADENTON, Fla. – Arrest records show a Bradenton woman already in custody for misuse of the 911 system called 911 again on the police officer who arrested her from the back set of a patrol car.

Melanie Leff, 44, of Bradenton was arrested on Dec. 26 and charged with misuse of the 911 system.

A Bradenton police officer was patrolling the area near the intersection of 14th Street West and Ninth Avenue West when he received a report of Leff panhandling, according to the arrest report.

Police reported Leff began to yell at the officer and used strong language.

Leff told police she was calling 911, but the reporting officer told her not to because she didn’t have an emergency.

The officer then placed Leff under arrest. Leff then called 911 on him again while she was sitting in the backseat of the officer’s patrol car.

A public defender filed a motion last week ask to evaluate Leff’s competency on a separate case.

Leff is currently in the Manatee County jail.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

