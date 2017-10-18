Woman caught on camera beating teen at Corpus high school

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Officers with the Corpus Christi Independent School District police are looking for a woman seen in a cell phone video beating up a teen girl at Miller High School.

It happened just before 7 p.m. Monday in the courtyard at Miller High School.

The CCISD said they have watched the video and are looking for the woman. They said she will be charged with assault.

The student in the video is 18.

If you recognize the woman in the video, call police at 361-886-2600.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Got an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram!

© 2017 KIII-TV