Woman charged witn DUI manslaughter in woman's death

A Treasure Island woman has been charged with DUI manslaughter after her vehicle struck and killed an elderly woman on Wednesday, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said.

According to deputies, Ashley Nicole Konfort, 26, struck Nancy Durham-Jones, 73, of North Port, with her 2014 Hyundai Elantra about 8:24 p.m. in the 13000 block of Gulf Boulevard in Madeira Beach.

The victim was walking with her husband in a crosswalk at the time. There was a flashing light at the crosswalk.

Durham-Jones was declared dead at the scene.

Deputies said Konfort showed signs of impairment, and after being read her rights, she told deputies she takes Clonazepam, Latuda and Lexapro for anxiety.

During a search of her vehicle, deputies found marijuana in the center console, police said.

Konfort was charged with DUI manslaughter and possession of marijuana, and taken to Pinellas County jail. She was released after posting $20,500 bail.

