CLEARWATER, Fla. -- A woman has died after being found stabbed in the 1405 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard on Monday morning.

Clearwater police were called to the scene about 10:25 a.m.

She was taken to Morton Plant Hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died.