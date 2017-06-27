Woman had sex, had baby with 11-year-old, deputies say

A woman has been arrested after carrying on a sexual relationship with an 11-year-old boy, even having a baby with the youth, Hillsborough County sheriff's deputies said.

Marissa Ashley Mowry, 25, of Port Richey, was charged with sexual assault and sexual battery on an victim under 12 years of age.

According to deputies, during January 2014, Mowry and the victim were at a residence in Hillsborough County. She was 22; the victim was 11.

The two had sexual intercourse, and as a result she became pregnant. She gave birth in October of that year.

The two had sex multiple times while the victim was between 11 and 14 years old, deputies said.

After an investigation, Mowry was arrested Tuesday on a warrant and taken to jail.

The 3-year-old child produced by the couple will be placed with a responsible adult, deputies said.

