Woman identifies accused groper by 'I'm a pornstar' tattoo

Christopher Wilson has a two-line forehead tattoo that reads in part, "I'm a pornstar." 10News has blurred out the part of Wilson's tattoo that has offensive language. (Photo: Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Clifton Heights man was arraigned Monday for an alleged assault back in May.

Christopher Wilson is charged with assault and sexual imposition.

According to police, Wilson punched and kicked a woman and tried to get her down on the ground on Wheeler Street on May 29. He's then accused of groping the woman.

The woman was able to identify Wilson in a lineup. He has a two-line forehead tattoo that reads in part, "I'm a pornstar."

His attorney has asked for an evaluation to see if Wilson is competent to stand trial.

A judge set bond at $50,000 and ordered Wilson to stay away from the victim, if he posts bond.

This story originally appeared on WKRC’s website.

