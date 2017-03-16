Woman jumps from trunk to escape kidnapper

An Alabama woman managed to escape from a reported robbery and kidnapping incident on Tuesday by jumping out of the trunk of a moving vehicle, police said.

The woman told police that she was walking to her apartment in Birmingham, Alabama, when an unknown man approached her with a gun and demanded money, the Birmingham Police Department said in a statement Wednesday.

The unidentified woman told police that the suspect forced her to get into the trunk of a car after she told him that she did not have any money.

After the suspect drove to a gas station and convenience store in Birmingham, the woman was able to open the trunk and escape just as the vehicle was starting to pull away, police said. She then ran inside and called 911 for help.

The victim, 25, suffered minor injuries when she jumped out of the car, according to ABC News affiliate WBMA.

Police are still searching for the suspect, and circulated an image of the man based on the gas station’s surveillance footage.



