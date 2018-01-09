Fla. woman ignores 'Move Over' Law and gets busted for pot

(Photo: Mitchell, Samantha)

NORTH PORT, FLA-- A Palmetto woman was arrested Monday evening with over 200 grams of marijuana when a Sarasota deputy pulled her over for failing to move over or to slow down while driving by a car crash that was under investigation.

According to a Sarasota Sheriff's police report, the 20-year-old driver, Taylor Bennett, illegally drove too close to law enforcement vehicles while their lights were activated during the investigation.

Once pulled over, Bennett allowed police to search her car. During the search, deputies found a scale, baggies, more than $1,700 cash and a felony amount of marijuana.

Florida's "Move Over" Law requires that drivers move over a lane when passing emergency vehicles, law enforcement, sanitation trucks, tow trucks, utility service trucks and wreckers.

January is "Move Over" month in Florida, which is when Florida's Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles along with law enforcement work to raise awareness of the dangers of driving too close to vehicles and people who are stopped on the side of the road.

The law says if you can't move over safely, drivers should slow to a speed of 20 mph or less than the speed limit posted. If you are in a 20 mph or less zone, slow down to 5 mph.

