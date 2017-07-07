Woman put on $3,500 ring, walked out of store, deputies say

(Photo: KINCHELOE, MELISSA D)

Hillsborough County deputies are seeking a woman they say put a $3,500 ring on her finger at a jewelry store, then walked out with it.

Deputies say the woman went to M/N Jewelry Store at University Square Mall on June 25 and asked to see the ring in the display case. She then put the ring on her finger and walked out without paying.

The suspect is white, approximately 22-29 years old, 5-foot-3 to 5-foot-5, 150- 160 pounds, with black hair in a bun. She was wearing a black Nike shirt, black athletic shorts and bright white athletic shoes.

Deputies say this woman took a $3,500 ring from a jewelry store.

She appears to have a tattoo on the back of her neck on her spine area. She had her left wrist wrapped in a bandage and was carrying a camo backpack.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at (813) 247-8200. To be eligible for a cash reward is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477), report anonymously online at htthe Crime Stopper or send a mobile tip using our P3 Tips Mobile application, which is a free download for iPhones, iPads and Droids. You must call Crime Stoppers first to be eligible for a reward.

