The Polk County Sheriff's Office has released video it says shows a woman stealing an iPod from a cashier's line in Publix.
The crime happened about 9:53 p.m. at the supermarket on Shepherd Road in Mulberry. The video shows the woman in the checkout line. The iPod was sitting under the credit/debit card reader.
"Apparently she thought the iPod ... was a myPod ... as in hers," the post on the sheriff's Facebook page read.
The woman picked up the iPod and walked out with it.
The sheriff's office says the iPod belonged to a young boy who was in line in front of her and had set it down to weigh himself on a large scale. The device also had photos of the boy with his grandpa, who died recently.
The post also says the boy asked the woman in the parking lot if she had seen his iPod, and she told him no.
From the tone of the Facebook post, it's clear the sheriff's office wants to find this woman -- the post ends with the hashtag #WeHaveAJailCellWaitingForHerThatSheCanCallMyPod
If you recognize this woman, described as a Hispanic female, late 20s to early 30s, please contact Detective Pantalone at (863) 499-2400 or 863-298-6200.
To remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward, call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS or log onto www.P3tips.com to submit your tip via the web. For a secure and password protected mobile app for your smart device, go to the app store and download the free "P3tips" mobile app.
