The sheriff's office says this woman stole an iPod.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office has released video it says shows a woman stealing an iPod from a cashier's line in Publix.

The crime happened about 9:53 p.m. at the supermarket on Shepherd Road in Mulberry. The video shows the woman in the checkout line. The iPod was sitting under the credit/debit card reader.

"Apparently she thought the iPod ... was a myPod ... as in hers," the post on the sheriff's Facebook page read.

The woman picked up the iPod and walked out with it.

The sheriff's office says the iPod belonged to a young boy who was in line in front of her and had set it down to weigh himself on a large scale. The device also had photos of the boy with his grandpa, who died recently.

The post also says the boy asked the woman in the parking lot if she had seen his iPod, and she told him no.

From the tone of the Facebook post, it's clear the sheriff's office wants to find this woman -- the post ends with the hashtag #WeHaveAJailCellWaitingForHerThatSheCanCallMyPod

iPod Pirate at Publix See that woman in the attached video? Apparently, she thought the iPod she found in Publix was a myPod...as in hers. But it wasn't. And let's be honest. She knew it didn't belong to her, but she took it anyway. So here's how it all went down... On Monday, December 18, 2017, at about 9:53 pm, at the Publix on Shepherd Rd in Mulberry, this woman moved up to the cashier to pay for her items (so at least she doesn't ALWAYS steal). She sees the iPod sitting on the counter below the credit card swipey-thingy, and as she gets her receipt, she picks up the iPod, and walks away with it. She could have said to the cashier, "Oh my, it looks like someone left their iPod here. Could you take it and contact law enforcement"? But no. She said nothing. And here's the kicker. She was right behind the person who left the iPod there...a little boy. Yup...Ms I'm-Wearing-Something-Like-A-Star-Trek-Uniform here, stole a child's iPod. C'mon lady! Shopping is supposed to be a pleasure at Publix, and you just ruined a kid's day by making off with his iPod! (In the video, you can see she grabs the iPod at the end of the video, right after she takes the receipt) Now, we know some of you might say, "If you don't want your stuff stolen, don't leave it laying around!" But think of how this boy feels now. While his mom was paying, he set his iPod down to weigh himself on one of those big green Toledo scales, and totally forgot to grab his iPod. But wait...there's more! The kid sees the lady in the parking lot, and asked her if she saw his iPod, and she says NO!!! And oh...one more thing...the iPod had photos of the boy with his grandfather who recently passed away. If you recognize this woman, described as a Hispanic female, late 20s to early 30s, please contact Detective Pantalone at 863-499-2400 or 863-298-6200. Anyone with information about this investigation who wants to REMAIN ANONYMOUS and be eligible for up to a $3,000 CASH REWARD is asked to call HEARTLAND CRIME STOPPERS AT 1-800-226-TIPS or log onto www.P3tips.com to submit your tip via the web. For a secure and password protected mobile app for your smart device, go to the app store and download the free "P3tips" mobile app. No caller ID, no recorded lines, no tracking cookies, no saved IP addresses. Anonymity is Guaranteed!! #PCSO #iPodThief #PoorKid #SeriouslyIsThatAStarTrekUniformShesWearing #WeHaveAJailCellWaitingForHerThatSheCanCallMyPod Posted by Polk County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, December 30, 2017

If you recognize this woman, described as a Hispanic female, late 20s to early 30s, please contact Detective Pantalone at (863) 499-2400 or 863-298-6200.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward, call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS or log onto www.P3tips.com to submit your tip via the web. For a secure and password protected mobile app for your smart device, go to the app store and download the free "P3tips" mobile app.

