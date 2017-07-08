Woman stops at I-4 crash scene, has car stolen

The stolen vehicle is a dark blue Ford Mustang similar to this one.

A woman who stopped to help at a car crash had her vehicle stolen Saturday, the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies say the victim, a 34-year-old woman, was driving a dark blue Ford Mustang on westbound Interstate 4 near mile marker 128 when she came upon a crash scene. She pulled over to help, but three men jumped out of a car that was involved in the crash and stole hers.

The men loaded an unresponsive female into the Mustang before driving away west.

The stolen Mustang is a 2012 convertible with Florida tag V83-4QC. It has a black vinyl top, a spoiler and no window tint.

The suspects were described as three black males in their teens or early 20s. One was heavy-set wearing a striped shirt and jeans. Two others were described as thin. The unresponsive female was also believed to be in her teens or early 20s, with short dreadlocks, a red hooded sweatshirt, brown jeans and black shoes. She was bleeding from the head.

The car they left behind at the scene had also been reported stolen.

The suspects are wanted by the Sheriff’s Office on carjacking charges; the Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the initial crash.

Anyone who spots the vehicle or suspects involved is asked to call 911.

