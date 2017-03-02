Woman with kids steals thousands in merchandise from Dunedin Winn Dixie

DUNEDIN, Fla. -- Police are searching for a woman they say stole thousands in merchandise from a Dunedin Winn Dixie on February 17, 2017. The suspect, described as a Hispanic or black female with dark hair, entered the store on the 1200 block of County Road 1. She was seen pushing a shopping cart with an infant and two small children.

While in the store, the woman placed multiple items, including several cans of baby formula into two shopping carts. She was caught on surveillance video entering a restroom with the children and two carts full of merchandise. Minutes later, the woman and children left the restroom and the store with only one shopping cart filled with two large bags.

Pinellas County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with information about this case to call 727-582-5743.

