Would-be thieves thwarted by impact-reistant glass

Thieves who figured a closed gas station would be an easy target were disappointed Tuesday morning.

According to Port St. Lucie Police Department, two suspects attempted to force their way into a Mobil station at 640 SE Becker Road around 2:15 a.m., but impact-resistant glass kept them away, as the video above shows.

The first suspect used a hammer to break a glass door, then rammed his boy into the door with no luck. The second suspect also tried a hammer to break the glass with similar results. The two then fled the premises.

The first suspect was wearing dark colored pants, black long sleeve t-shirt and a black shirt tied around his face. The second suspect was wearing dark colored pants, black long sleeve t-shirt, and a blue shirt tied around his face.

Police are asking anyone with information on the case to call the Port St. Lucie Police Department at (772) 871-5001 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273 TIPS.

(© 2017 WTSP)