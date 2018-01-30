Wrong-way driver arrested at drive-thru in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. – The Tampa Police Department arrested a Clearwater man for driving the wrong way on the Veteran’s Expressway early Wednesday morning.

Daniel Livoti, 43, is charged with driving under the influence and hit-and-run.

Tampa police’s helicopter began to search for the car after a crash on the Veteran’s Expressway near Interstate 275. The same car was also involved in another crash near South Dale Mabry Highway and West Horatio Street, Tampa police said.

There were no injuries in either crash, according to the police.

Tampa police said the driver of the car drove away from both scenes.

Officers found the car in a drive-thru lane of a McDonald’s on South Dale Mabry Highway and West El Prado Boulevard. The driver showed signs of impairment, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP-TV