Ybor City worker hit and killed while walking home

Ybor City, Florida - A grieving father is begging the public to come forward to help after a driver plowed into his only son as he was walking home from work in Ybor City early Sunday morning. Jatha Royal, Senior says, "This was a guy that was out here trying to make something for himself."

Tampa Police released surveillance images that captured a Ford pick up truck they believe was involved. It's a late 1990's to early 2000 model driven by a white or Hispanic male with dark hair.

You could earn a 3,000 cash reward from Crimestoppers if your information leads to an arrest in the case that claimed the life of 36 year old Jatha Royal, Junior. He died in the area of 15th Avenue East and 15th Street North near La Segunda Central Bakery and Academy Prep Center of Tampa, a private middle school.

While Tampa police are investigating state troopers have had enough of these deadly cases in Florida. All across the state they're designating troopers full time to try to make arrests. Troopers like Christopher Wells who says, "So to combat that the highway patrol is going to do what we have to to keep up with it."

Meanwhile Jatha's heartbroken family is asking the public for donations to pay for his burial.They've set up a special fund. Click here for details.

Jatha, Jr. lived with his father and they did the same type of work especially after big events in Ybor City where there were big crowds. His father wants the person responsible to turn themselves in right away., "God have mercy on his soul and I have mercy on the person who hit him. Please come forward and just clear this thing up."

















