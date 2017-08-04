Youths go on crime spree, Hernando deputies say

Four youths -- ages 12 to 18 -- went on a crime spree Thursday, stealing a pickup and wrecking it, as well as breaking into RVs, the Hernando County Sheriff's Office said.

According to a report, deputies were called to Register Chevrolet, 14181 Cortez Blvd. in Brooksville, where a garage had been broken into. Several keys were stolen.

A Register Chevrolet representative showed up to take inventory and found a 2017 white Chevrolet Silverado and a red Silverado were missing and a Chevrolet Equinox had been moved.

A tricycle and a bicycle had been abandoned on the lot. Detectives recognized them as belonging to juveniles in the Brookridge area who they've had to deal with over the past several months.

The white Silverado was found in a nearby parking lot, and detectives determined it had been used to break open a gate at the dealership.

The red Silverado was found about a mile away from the dealership. It was damaged and covered with mud. Footprints led from the vehicle to Brookridge.

Detectives went to a home in the 14200 block of Edmonds Street, where they spoke with the mother of two of the juveniles they've dealt with in the past. The mother told them the children had run away with two other children the previous night and returned about 3 a.m.

The deputies said she said she knew they had done something illegal based on their behavior. She told them she spoke with her 12-year-old son, who said they had broken into the dealership and took a car.

The mother also said she heard her 14-year-old daughter talking on a phone about driving a car recklessly.

Detectives spoke with the son and daughter, as well as a 15-year-old girl and 18-year-old Adriana Vale, and they say the four were responsible for breaking into the dealership and stealing the pickup.

Detectives also said the 13-year-old boy, 14-year-old girl and 15-year-old girl had broken into several RVs at Register Chevrolet and stolen TVs. The TVs were at the residence.

The 13-year-old boy was charged with burglary with damage-grand theft and three counts of commercial burglary-grand theft. His 14-year-old sister was charged with burglary with damage-grand theft and one count of commercial burglary-grand theft.

The 15-year-old girl was charged with burglary with damage and three counts of commercial burglary-grand theft.

The three were taken by the Department of Juvenile Justice. We are not revealing their names because of their ages.

Valle was charged with burglary with damage-grand theft. Bail was set at $20,000.

