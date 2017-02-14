Cruise ship leaves Fla. after life jackets delay departure

The Royal Caribbean Cruises, MS Majesty of the Seas, heads out to sea in 2014. (Photo: Joe Raedle, 2014 Getty Images)

PORT CANAVERAL -- A Royal Caribbean cruise ship has set sail from Florida a day later than scheduled because of problems with life jackets.



The Majesty of the Seas set sail Port Canaveral on Tuesday evening after a 24-hour delay.



A Coast Guard inspection Monday found that some of the ship's life jackets were showing their age.



Company spokeswoman Cynthia Martinez says the Coast Guard found other technical issues that were addressed.



Martinez says the ship's 2,515 guests will receive onboard credit for 25 percent of their cruise fare as compensation for being inconvenienced.



Passengers had already boarded the Majesty of the Seas Monday afternoon when it was announced that their departure from Port Canaveral would be delayed.



The 880-foot-long vessel can typically carry more than 2,700 guests and a crew of about 900.



