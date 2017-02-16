Cruise ship returns to Jacksonville after man falls overboard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Carnival Elation is back home at it's port in Jacksonville after a man fell overboard earlier this week.

Passengers leaving the ship Thursday morning had more questions than answers including some wondering why the cruise line did not alert them to what happened.

"it's sad, very sad," passenger Yolanda M. said.

"We never heard nothing," a passenger not wanting to be identified said.

So we reached out to Carnival, but they did not have information readily available.

Teressa Pratt followed the news on land, but didn't want to discuss it at length with her son and daughter in law onboard the Elation.

"I'm sure it definitely put a damper on their vacation, but tragedies do happen," Pratt said.

The Coast Guard said 24-year-old Kevin Wellons was seen on ship surveillance video falling from the 11th deck Monday morning near the Bahamas.

"We don't know we're still trying to find out ourselves," a passenger identified as Willy, said.

The Elation is scheduled to depart Jacksonville for another trip Thursday evening.

