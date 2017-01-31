Colo. Ph.D. student stranded abroad with baby following travel ban

Hanan Isweiri and her son in Jordan. (Photo: KUSA)

KUSA - A Colorado State University PhD student is stranded abroad following the implementation of travel ban this weekend.

Hanan Isweiri had travelled to Libya with her 1-year-old son to visit her sick mother and attend her father’s funeral. She has been living in the United States since 2010. Her husband and three other children are currently in Fort Collins.

While traveling home, she was stopped in Jordan and has been trapped at the airport for three days. Isweiri has had an extended visa for optional practical training in the US.

CSU has issued a statement which addresses why some students visas have been affected by the ban, http://bit.ly/2kMziOh.

“I thought maybe they will fix it very quickly because it’s not fair to just leave people in airports,” she said.

Isweiri was returning to Fort Collins from Libya, one of seven countries temporarily banned under Trump’s executive order.

9NEWS reporter Vicente Arenas asked Isweiri, ”If you could talk to Trump? What would you tell him?”

“I [would] tell him you are a father and I’m a mother of four kids. Three of them are not with me now, and I'm stuck in an airport so I cannot go out or fly to USA,” she said.

Isweiri is earning her doctorate at CSU’s Department of Horticulture and Landscape Architecture. She says she had no idea a travel ban was going to happen.

“I cried, then I feel like I have to be strong because of my baby with me,” she said.

Her husband hasn't told her other three children in Fort Collins that their mother may not be back for a while.

“It’s not fair. We're coming here just to get a degree, that's our main goal,” her husband, Ahmed Buhalfaia said through a translator.

Taufiq Ellial is the president of the Islamic Mosque in Fort Collins and is trying to help bring Isweiri home.

“We are trying to exempt her from the executive order by President Trump this past Friday to come back to her family in the US and finish her studies,” Ellial said.

Isweiri is one of three students at CSU stranded abroad due to the travel ban.

CSU’s president said, the university was "connecting them with legal services as needed."

Isweiri says she's only allowed to stay in one area of the airport in Jordan because of her travel status.

She hasn't slept in three days and isn't sure when she will able able to come home.

