CSX to layoff 1,000 management positions

CSX headquarters in downtown Jacksonville PHOTO: Florida Times-Union

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.- Employees of Jacksonville-based CSX learned Tuesday that the company will be eliminating about 1,000 management-level positions, First Coast News has learned.

The layoffs will include positions both in the field and at company headquarters, the company told employees in an e-mail. Impacted employees will be notified in mid-to-late March, the e-mail says.

The spokesperson for the company, Gary Sease, says the layoffs are due to an "involuntary separation program." Currently, there are more than 2,500 management employees in Jacksonville.





The announcement came on the same day that the company announced the retirement of CEO/Chairman Michael Ward and president Clarence Gooden, effective at the end of May.

The company says they are discussing the CEO positions with Hunter Harrison, a former head of Canadian Pacific Railway, who is backed by a fund called Mantle Ridge that owns nearly five percent of CSX's stock. Harrison is known in the railway business as a turnaround specialist who improves companies bottom lines by reducing workforce.

CSX says the retirements are not "intended to preempt or otherwise affect any discussions" CSX is having with Harrison and Mantle Ridge.

The e-mail says the company will implement a program to give impacted employees enhanced severance pay and pension benefits, along with outplacement services. The company also plans to implement a voluntary separation program.

CSX employs nearly 36,000 people in the eastern U.S. in their railway, real estate and technology operations.

The company is one of downtown Jacksonville's largest employers with their main headquarters on Water Street.

CSX has denied an on-camera interview request today

